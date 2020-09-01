Nevada Humanities major project grants now open

Applications accepted until Sept. 20

RENO, Nev—Nevada Humanities announced the opening of the Nevada Humanities Major Project Grants that are part of their FY2021 Nevada Humanities Project Grants to Support Public Humanities Projects. These Major Project Grants have a public humanities project focus and will support larger-scale public humanities projects statewide that range from one month to one year to implement. Through this Major Project Grant program Nevada Humanities offers grants of up to $7,500 to nonprofit organizations, tribal, and governmental entities, which includes libraries, museums, and schools, to fund public and educational programs in the humanities. Beginning in FY2021, Nevada Humanities has increased the amount of Major Project Grant funding available to successful applicants to up to $7,500 per grant. This increase addresses the growing need for humanities-based cultural programs statewide and the financial needs of Nevada’s cultural infrastructure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nevada Humanities Major Project Grant application deadline is September 20, 2020, for projects taking place beginning November 1, 2020, and running through October 31, 2021; these grants are awarded once each year. Grantees will be notified of their grant awards in October 2020. Grant guidelines are available on the Nevada Humanities website at nevadahumanities.org/project-grants.

“At Nevada Humanities we are committed to supporting cultural organizations throughout the state. The new Major Project Grants with increased funding thresholds will bring much needed financial and programmatic resources to all corners of Nevada,” said Christina Barr, Executive Director of Nevada Humanities. “We anticipate funding some outstanding and creative humanities projects that will help Nevadans come together to build resilience and strengthen community bonds during the coming year.”

Nevada Humanities funds projects that encourage community engagement and conversation. This may take the form of face-to-face dialogue, such as lectures, forums, and round-table discussions, or through programs that stimulate thought and reflection, such as media productions, film screenings, exhibitions, local history projects, and projects that explore local culture and Nevada’s diverse heritage and unique places.

To learn more about how to apply for a Nevada Humanities Major Project Grant, join Nevada Humanities staff for informational grant meetings via Zoom. Nevada Humanities will host four informational meetings on Monday, August 24 at 2 pm and 6 pm and on Tuesday, August 25 at 2 pm and 6 pm. Each meeting will offer a review of Nevada Humanities Major Project Grant application guidelines and an opportunity for meeting attendees to ask questions of Nevada Humanities staff about the grant application process. These meetings are free, and pre-registration is required. Please register here or visit nevadahumanities.org/project-grants.

As part of the FY2021 Nevada Humanities Project Grants, we will also offer Mini-Grants and Planning Grants. Mini-Grants are designed to respond to the year-round, immediate programmatic needs of Nevada cultural organizations by funding public humanities projects throughout the year with a flexible application deadline. Planning Grants can be used to engage the services of a humanities scholar, host planning meetings, or facilitate the planning of a humanities project. Applications for Nevada Humanities FY2021 Mini-Grants and Planning Grants will be available beginning November 1, 2020.

About Nevada Humanities: Nevada Humanities is one of 56 independent, nonprofit state and territorial humanities councils that partner with the National Endowment for the Humanities. With offices in Reno and Las Vegas, Nevada Humanities creates public programs and supports public projects statewide that define the Nevada experience and facilitate the exploration of issues that matter to Nevadans and their communities. For more information about Nevada Humanities visit nevadahumanities.org.