Suicide prevention walk being held virtually Sept. 12

The 14th Annual VIRTUAL “Walk in Memory – Walk for Hope” community suicide prevention awareness walk will be taking place on Saturday, Sept. 12th, virtually across communities in Nevada. Instead of the normal $20 registration fee per person, organizers are asking for donations to help support the Nevada Coalition for Suicide Prevention (NCSP) programs in our Nevada communities.

A Facebook Live event will begin at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony. Please like the Nevada Coalition for Suicide Prevention Facebook page to join the event.

Anyone can participate in the Virtual event at no charge. Those who would like to make a donation can receive a T-shirt and a face gaiter for $20 or just a face gaiter for $10. Or supporters can do a custom amount for a donation.

“Any amount helps us stay active across the state with suicide prevention activities,” NCSP stated.

Registration is available below