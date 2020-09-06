Grants available to businesses impacted by COVID-19

Lincoln County, along with seven other counties across Nevada, has partnered with Nevada Association of Counties (NACO) to develop a grant program to support small businesses financially impacted by COVID-19.
This grant program is being supported by Federal CARES Act funds. The program opens on Sept. 8. Businesses are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. Grants are first-come-first-served. The deadline for applying is Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Eligible grant uses include:
- Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Protective Retrofits
- Working capital – including utilities, payroll not covered by PPP, inventory, etc.
The grant award size varies by county, size of business and use of funds.
General Guidelines:
- Business that received SBA funding (EIDL & PPP) can apply
- Must have an active State of Nevada business license
- Must have an active local business license
- Must have been in business for at least 6 months prior to March 15, 2020
- Summary of business operations prior to COVID-19 and what has happened to date. This must show that there has been a financial hardship, through a monthly 2020 Profit & Loss Statement (P&L) Statement or a P&L comparison to 2019 at the same time period
- Homebase of the business operations needs to be within the granting County with grant funds being spent on operations within the county
- Businesses must submit a plan of how it intends to use the funds
The Nevada Small Business Development Center will help businesses through the application process, and has hired three new small-business advisors, as well as a new lead business development advisor, Jamie Schwartz, to assist with the program.
For more information, visit http://www.nvnaco.org/programs/small-business-stabilization-grant-program/.
