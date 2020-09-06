Grants available to businesses impacted by COVID-19

Lincoln County, along with seven other counties across Nevada, has partnered with Nevada Association of Counties (NACO) to develop a grant program to support small businesses financially impacted by COVID-19.

This grant program is being supported by Federal CARES Act funds. The program opens on Sept. 8. Businesses are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. Grants are first-come-first-served. The deadline for applying is Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Eligible grant uses include:

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Protective Retrofits

Working capital – including utilities, payroll not covered by PPP, inventory, etc.

The grant award size varies by county, size of business and use of funds.

General Guidelines:

Business that received SBA funding (EIDL & PPP) can apply

Must have an active State of Nevada business license

Must have an active local business license

Must have been in business for at least 6 months prior to March 15, 2020

Summary of business operations prior to COVID-19 and what has happened to date. This must show that there has been a financial hardship, through a monthly 2020 Profit & Loss Statement (P&L) Statement or a P&L comparison to 2019 at the same time period

Homebase of the business operations needs to be within the granting County with grant funds being spent on operations within the county

Businesses must submit a plan of how it intends to use the funds

The Nevada Small Business Development Center will help businesses through the application process, and has hired three new small-business advisors, as well as a new lead business development advisor, Jamie Schwartz, to assist with the program.

For more information, visit http://www.nvnaco.org/programs/small-business-stabilization-grant-program/.