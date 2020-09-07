Renters impacted by COVID-19 encouraged to apply for assistance

CARSON CITY, NV – On July 20, the Nevada Rural Housing Authority (NRHA) announced the launch of the CARES Housing Assistance Program (CHAP), which provides temporary assistance to rural residents who have lost income due to COVID-19 and need help paying rent. NRHA was designated to assist impacted renters in rural Nevada with $5 million in available funds through December 31, 2020. Since the CHAP launch, NRHA has accepted 837 applications and approved $306,568 in assistance. NRHA continues to accept applications and has funding available.

Assistance is available to those who have experienced a reduction or loss of income due to COVID-19, and are currently delinquent, or anticipate falling behind on rent payments. Depending upon the applicant’s situation, rent payments may be made retroactively to March 30, 2020 and may continue for several months if the hardship continues and money remains available in the program. Full qualification details, including income limits, and applications are available at the dedicated NRHA webpage and phone number below. Applicants without computer access should call.

Nevada Rural Housing Authority Program

NVRural.org/COVID

(775) 302-5090 or Toll-Free (833) 328-0288