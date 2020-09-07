Rodeo Results

The results are in! The 2020 Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo was reportedly the best attended rodeo and fair the county has ever seen, according to Kathy Cook, head of the fair committee. The official results were as follows:
Ranch Rodeo
Stock Horse
First place – Dylan Nelson
Second place – Nathan Young
Third place – Jared Brackenbury
Teams
First place – Tony Steele, Chad Steele, Casey Felton, Trevor Wade
Second place – Gabe Lopez, Alvin Young, Aaron Young, Toby Rollins
Third place – Shane Cheeney, Casey Felton, Trevor Wade, Casey Thomas
Jr Rodeo
8 & Under Girl – Coy Richards
8 & Under Boy – Beau Stewart
9-13 Girl – Ellie Webber
9-13 Boy – CJ Christian
14-18 Girl – Andi Webber
Gymkhana
8 & Under – Grace Young
9-13 – Raelee Christian
14-18 – Andi Webber
19 & Over – Veronica Stewart
Rodeo
Barrels Buckle – Wylee Mitchell
Barrels Friday
First place – Wylee Mitchell 18.086
Second place – Rita Cheeney 18.472
Third place – Maya Hall 18.513
Fourth place – Darla Adams 18.727
Fifth place – Misty Judd 18.767
Barrels Saturday
First place – Wylee Mitchell 17.566
Second place – Rita Cheeney 17.776
Third place – Makenah Faircloth 17.924
Fourth place – Kassie Cattoor 18.189
Fifth place – Kyla Schknecht 18.197
Team Roping Buckles – Tony Steele and Casey Felton
Team Roping Friday
First place – Chet Pulsipher, Jory Levy 6.470
Second place – Jace Mitchell, Dusty Pulsipher 6.70
Third place – Tony Steele, Casey Felton 7.470
Fourth place – Broc Lindburg, Kamryn Boucher 9.120
Fifth place – Nick Cottam, Broc Andrus 9.620
Team Roping Saturday
First place – Cody Hall, TJ Bowler 5.35
Second place – Weston Adams, Randon Adams 6.260
Third place – David Adams, Cody Hall 7.66
Fourth place – Tony Steele, Casey Felton 8.58
Fifth place – Seth Williams, Chet Pulsipher 9.63
Bulls Buckle – Treyson Abbott
Bulls Friday – Treyson Abbott 62
Bulls Saturday
First place – Treyson Abbott 80
Second place – Bronc Barlow 75
Ranch Bronc Buckle – Payton Paulick
Ranch Bronc Friday
First place – Travon Cowdell 79
Second place – TJ Ladner 78
Third place – TJ Griener 73
Fourth place – Three-way tie between Nephi Wadsworth, Lane Johnson and Payton Pualick 72
Ranch Bronc Saturday
First place – Payton Paulick 80
Second place – Lane Johnson 75
Third place – Wyatt Williams 74
Fourth place – Osten Higley 71
Fifth place – Monte Moore 71
Steer Wrestling Buckle – Garrison Cannon
Steer Wrestling Friday
First place – Garrison Cannon 4.91
Second place – Austin Romans 7.32
Third place – Daved Wilson 13.220
Steer Wrestling Saturday
First place – Garrison Cannon 4.4
Second place – Daved Wilson 7.34
Third place – Austin Romans 7.35
Wild Cow Milking Buckle – TJ Ladner, Ian Guthridge, Eric Reynoso
Wild Cow Milking Friday
First place – TJ Ladner, Ian Guthridge, Eric Reynoso
Second place – Kevin Mathews, Brandon Center, Tyler Center
Third place – Broc Lindburg, Kamryn Boucher, Chap Lamb
Wild Cow Milking Saturday
First place – Alan Cole, Austin Cole, Eric Bernal
Second place – TJ Ladner, Ian Guthridge, Eric Reynoso
Third place – TJ Griener, Garrett Higbee, Paden Higbee
Fourth place – Kevin Mathews, Brandon Center, Tyler Center
Bareback Buckle – Clay Stone
Bareback Friday
First place – Clay Stone 81
Second place – Colton Clemens 77
Third place – Cooper Clemens 71
Fourth place – Bubba Holcolm 70
Bareback Saturday
First place – Clay Stone 82
Second place – Cooper Clemens 76
Third place – Bubba Holcolm 74
Saddle Bronc Buckle – Brady Turner
Breakaway Buckle – Kassie Cattoor
Breakaway Friday
First place – Kassie Cattoor 3.09
Second place – Aspyn Civil 3.44
Third place – Andi Webber 3.75
Fourth place – Kimmy Ferante 5.4
Breakaway Saturday
First place – Kassie Cattor 3.45
Second place – Josie Lindburg 4.37
Third place – Cade Steward 5.09
Fourth place – Wylee Mitchell 6.26
Fifth place – Kimmy Ferante 8.5
Calf Roping Buckle – Broc Andrus
Calf Roping Friday
First place – Austin Carter 19.19
Second place – Trevor Carter 24.29
Third place – Austin Romans 24.78
Fourth place – Broc Lindburg 26.92
Fifth place – Broc Andrus 33.15
Calf Roping Saturday
First place – Broc Andrus 16.545
Second place – Broc Lindbury 29.92
Third place – Dax Hunt 65.95
Mutton Bustin’ Buckle Friday – Emmett Steele age 5; Sage Spencer age 7
First place – Emmett Steele
Second place – Sage Spencer
Third place – Brooklee McNutt
Fourth place – Austyn Schuknecht
Fifth place – Preston Young
Mutton Bustin’ Buckle Saturday – Preston Young age 7, Cooper Christian age 5
First place – Preston Young
Second place – Cooper Christian
Third place – Austyn Schuknecht
Fourth place – Truce Tolmar
Fifth place – Jake Barnette
