Rodeo Results

The results are in! The 2020 Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo was reportedly the best attended rodeo and fair the county has ever seen, according to Kathy Cook, head of the fair committee. The official results were as follows:

Ranch Rodeo

Stock Horse

First place – Dylan Nelson

Second place – Nathan Young

Third place – Jared Brackenbury

Teams

First place – Tony Steele, Chad Steele, Casey Felton, Trevor Wade

Second place – Gabe Lopez, Alvin Young, Aaron Young, Toby Rollins

Third place – Shane Cheeney, Casey Felton, Trevor Wade, Casey Thomas

Jr Rodeo

8 & Under Girl – Coy Richards

8 & Under Boy – Beau Stewart

9-13 Girl – Ellie Webber

9-13 Boy – CJ Christian

14-18 Girl – Andi Webber

Gymkhana

8 & Under – Grace Young

9-13 – Raelee Christian

14-18 – Andi Webber

19 & Over – Veronica Stewart

Rodeo

Barrels Buckle – Wylee Mitchell

Barrels Friday

First place – Wylee Mitchell 18.086

Second place – Rita Cheeney 18.472

Third place – Maya Hall 18.513

Fourth place – Darla Adams 18.727

Fifth place – Misty Judd 18.767

Barrels Saturday

First place – Wylee Mitchell 17.566

Second place – Rita Cheeney 17.776

Third place – Makenah Faircloth 17.924

Fourth place – Kassie Cattoor 18.189

Fifth place – Kyla Schknecht 18.197

Team Roping Buckles – Tony Steele and Casey Felton

Team Roping Friday

First place – Chet Pulsipher, Jory Levy 6.470

Second place – Jace Mitchell, Dusty Pulsipher 6.70

Third place – Tony Steele, Casey Felton 7.470

Fourth place – Broc Lindburg, Kamryn Boucher 9.120

Fifth place – Nick Cottam, Broc Andrus 9.620

Team Roping Saturday

First place – Cody Hall, TJ Bowler 5.35

Second place – Weston Adams, Randon Adams 6.260

Third place – David Adams, Cody Hall 7.66

Fourth place – Tony Steele, Casey Felton 8.58

Fifth place – Seth Williams, Chet Pulsipher 9.63

Bulls Buckle – Treyson Abbott

Bulls Friday – Treyson Abbott 62

Bulls Saturday

First place – Treyson Abbott 80

Second place – Bronc Barlow 75

Ranch Bronc Buckle – Payton Paulick

Ranch Bronc Friday

First place – Travon Cowdell 79

Second place – TJ Ladner 78

Third place – TJ Griener 73

Fourth place – Three-way tie between Nephi Wadsworth, Lane Johnson and Payton Pualick 72

Ranch Bronc Saturday

First place – Payton Paulick 80

Second place – Lane Johnson 75

Third place – Wyatt Williams 74

Fourth place – Osten Higley 71

Fifth place – Monte Moore 71

Steer Wrestling Buckle – Garrison Cannon

Steer Wrestling Friday

First place – Garrison Cannon 4.91

Second place – Austin Romans 7.32

Third place – Daved Wilson 13.220

Steer Wrestling Saturday

First place – Garrison Cannon 4.4

Second place – Daved Wilson 7.34

Third place – Austin Romans 7.35

Wild Cow Milking Buckle – TJ Ladner, Ian Guthridge, Eric Reynoso

Wild Cow Milking Friday

First place – TJ Ladner, Ian Guthridge, Eric Reynoso

Second place – Kevin Mathews, Brandon Center, Tyler Center

Third place – Broc Lindburg, Kamryn Boucher, Chap Lamb

Wild Cow Milking Saturday

First place – Alan Cole, Austin Cole, Eric Bernal

Second place – TJ Ladner, Ian Guthridge, Eric Reynoso

Third place – TJ Griener, Garrett Higbee, Paden Higbee

Fourth place – Kevin Mathews, Brandon Center, Tyler Center

Bareback Buckle – Clay Stone

Bareback Friday

First place – Clay Stone 81

Second place – Colton Clemens 77

Third place – Cooper Clemens 71

Fourth place – Bubba Holcolm 70

Bareback Saturday

First place – Clay Stone 82

Second place – Cooper Clemens 76

Third place – Bubba Holcolm 74

Saddle Bronc Buckle – Brady Turner

Breakaway Buckle – Kassie Cattoor

Breakaway Friday

First place – Kassie Cattoor 3.09

Second place – Aspyn Civil 3.44

Third place – Andi Webber 3.75

Fourth place – Kimmy Ferante 5.4

Breakaway Saturday

First place – Kassie Cattor 3.45

Second place – Josie Lindburg 4.37

Third place – Cade Steward 5.09

Fourth place – Wylee Mitchell 6.26

Fifth place – Kimmy Ferante 8.5

Calf Roping Buckle – Broc Andrus

Calf Roping Friday

First place – Austin Carter 19.19

Second place – Trevor Carter 24.29

Third place – Austin Romans 24.78

Fourth place – Broc Lindburg 26.92

Fifth place – Broc Andrus 33.15

Calf Roping Saturday

First place – Broc Andrus 16.545

Second place – Broc Lindbury 29.92

Third place – Dax Hunt 65.95

Mutton Bustin’ Buckle Friday – Emmett Steele age 5; Sage Spencer age 7

First place – Emmett Steele

Second place – Sage Spencer

Third place – Brooklee McNutt

Fourth place – Austyn Schuknecht

Fifth place – Preston Young

Mutton Bustin’ Buckle Saturday – Preston Young age 7, Cooper Christian age 5

First place – Preston Young

Second place – Cooper Christian

Third place – Austyn Schuknecht

Fourth place – Truce Tolmar

Fifth place – Jake Barnette