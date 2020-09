This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Given that tackle football is not going to happen until at least March, Brad Campbell of Alamo stepped in to provide flag football to local kids this month. Campbell said, “We have about 50 interested in three different age groups. Age 6-9 in Pee Wees, 10-13 in juniors league and 14-17 in the youth league.” […]