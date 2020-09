This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The following agenda items were approved by the Caliente City Council in July. Kris Connor made a request to use room no. 8 at the Depot to help residents of Lincoln County file for public assistance. The Nevada Department of Transportation proposed to release the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lease for the communication tower […]