This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Two Lincoln County men won their particular class at the Motorcycle Racing Association of Nevada (MRAN)/Southern Nevada Desert Racers motorcycle race near Alamo Sept. 5. Gage Davis of Alamo won the two-stroke amateur class, and Axel Pearson of Eagle Valley was the winner in the AA Pro Riders class, as well as being the top […]