Car seat safety event scheduled

To ensure that the children of Lincoln County are properly protected when on the road, the NyE Communities Coalition has organized a car-seat check in Caliente and Alamo. The checks will be done by Brittni Almaraz and Hayley Gloeckner, both of whom are certified inspectors through Safe Kids Worldwide, the authority on safe car-seat installation and maintenance. Almaraz and Gloeckner, along with a few more technicians and their supervisors, will be available to check the car seats of anyone who wants to drop by. You don’t even need to remove your car seat; all you need to do is pull up with the vehicle that you want the seat installed in, let them check your car seat and then listen as they give you advice and training on proper car seat installation.

They’ll check things like the car seat’s insulation, whether it’s approved for the weight of the child you’re going to put in it, if it’s facing the right direction and if the car seat is expired. They will also train parents on the legal limits for car seats and on best practices for your family and your vehicle when it comes to car-seat orientation, location and use. While the legal requirements are sufficient, the best practices are usually a bit more strict, and by following them you can increase your child’s chances of survival during an accident.

They will also check for recalls, as some of the car seats in circulation have been removed from the market for various reasons. There are many reasons that a family may need a new car seat, whether it’s expired, recalled or has been involved in an accident and, despite appearances, may be damaged from the event. In any of these cases, the coalition will provide a new car seat.

The checks will be conducted in Caliente and Alamo Sept. 19. They will be located at the Sinclair in Caliente between the gas station and the Rainbow Motel from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. They will be located in Alamo right behind the Sinclair from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. If you want to set up an appointment, or if you cannot make it to one of these check stations and need a personal appointment, you can call Almaraz at (775) 727-9970. Her office is located in the Panaca Town Center.