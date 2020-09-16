Immunize Nevada looking for community feedback through survey

Immunize Nevada is seeking community input through its Barriers to Immunization survey.

The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete and participants are able to submit their emails to be entered into a raffle to win a Walmart gift card.

The survey is designed to provide Immunize Nevada with data surrounding what barriers prevent parents from accessing their children’s immunizations from their providers. Participants have the option to complete either an English or Spanish version of the survey.

English Survey:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeNyDSFVzQ7f40IaIYV8GtlxZg9969qcVoGhCxCs_4tVTUmfQ/viewform?usp=sf_link

Spanish Survey:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScPv9CPEMWHII9QXLIEN-BrLjV8WR0MB9lf_-RBoZ1pRnitUg/viewform?usp=sf_link