CDC issues guidance ordering halt in tenant residential evictions

WASHINGTON – United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand today announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has ordered a halt in residential evictions through Dec. 31, 2020, to tenants meeting certain criteria in USDA multi-family housing properties.

The CDC guidance applies to tenants who certify that they meet the following criteria:

All adults in the household have attempted to obtain any available government assistance for rent;

The household meets income limits of $99,000 per individual or $198,000 per couple;

The household is unable to pay full rent due to a loss in household income or extraordinary medical expenses;

Timely partial payments have been attempted;

Eviction would likely make the household homeless or force them into an unsafe shared living arrangement.

If properties are experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 and tenant inability to pay, USDA will continue to accept forbearance requests under the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act through Dec. 31, 2020.

To review our previously posted Multifamily Housing questions and answers on the CARES Act forbearance and COVID-19 in general, please visit the Rural Development COVID-19 Response website.For additional information, see page 55292 of the September 4 Federal Register at https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2020-09-04/pdf/2020-19654.pdf.