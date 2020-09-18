Community Info and Resources

Free Car Seat Event

To ensure that the children of Lincoln County are properly protected when on the road, the NyE Communities Coalition has organized a car-seat check in Caliente and Alamo Sept. 19. Caliente’s will be held between the gas station and the Rainbow Canyon Motel from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Alamo’s will be right behind the Sinclair from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more information, contact Brittni Almaraz at (775) 727-9970 ext. 303.

“Safe at Home” Medicine Disposal Day in Caliente, Sept. 26

Those who need a way to dispose of their prescription drugs safely are invited to go to Great Basin Foods in Caliente Sept. 26 between 10 a.m. and noon. Stop by the store and pick up a free, at-home drug disposal kit. Information will also be provided on the Oct. 24 National Drug Take Back day.

For more info, contact Hayley Gloeckner at (775) 962-1087.

Info Sessions on Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) for Opioid Use Disorder

Come meet with representatives of Trac-B Exchange to discuss Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) for opioid use disorder. MAT is the use of FDA-approved medications, in combination with counseling and behavioral therapies, to provide a whole-patient approach to the treatment of substance use disorders. Sessions are available Sept. 8 and 21 in Alamo, Caliente and Panaca. For questions, call Chelsi Cheatom at (866) 687-2879.

Naloxone Training

A Naloxone training is being offered to EMS and education personnel in the county. For more information, contact Brittni Almaraz at (775) 727-9970 ext. 303.

Have Questions About Medicare?

For questions about the Medicare Assistance Program, please contact Matteline Becker at (775) 727-9970 x 302.

Various Programs and Services Available Through NyECC

The NyE Communities Coalition provides a variety of programs benefiting Lincoln County. Learn more at https://nyecc.org. Questions can be directed to Albert Bass at (775) 727-9970.

LC Workforce Accepting Enrollment

The LC Workforce is currently accepting enrollment for youth as well as adults for job training and work experience. Please contact Heather Bailey for details at (435) 669-3466.

Veterans Services Available

Veterans advocate Linda Rollins is available to meet with veterans to assist them with accessing services and benefits. When visiting, please wear a mask. Linda Rollins can be reached via text message at (775) 962-1304.

True Care Treatment Center Provides Rides to New Detox Center

The new detox center offers rides for potential patients to the treatment center. For more info, contact Janie Rippetoe at (775) 962-8089.

Suicide Prevention Virtual Walk Online Ceremony

The annual Suicide Prevention Walk was held virtually this year Sept. 12. Participants have a whole week to do the walk and will log their miles online. On Saturday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m., there was a live online event with testimonies and self-care information.

One way to help prevent suicide is to check in with five friends and five family members to ask how they’re doing and how they’re dealing with things. Additional suicide prevention trainings are available at https://nvsuicideprevention.org/events.

For more info, contact Janie Rippetoe at (775) 962-8089.

Extension Programs

A Master Gardeners Virtual Program is available. The Master Gardener Training Program is aimed at residents who have an interest in gardening and a desire to help others. To register, or if you have any questions/concerns about plants or weeds growing on your property, email Dr. Don Deever with the UNR Extension Office at (775) 726-3109.

Caliente Community United Methodist Church Ministry

The church is now holding services at the park in addition to online. The food pantry is still serving the community, but stock is getting a low. A food drive is being planned. Weekly programs on social issues in the community will begin the second week in September. If you have any questions, contact Pastor Tony Ontanyon at (775) 726-3665.

Community Outreach for AARP Nevada

AARP offers online and virtual classes for the entire community. Topics include fraud and scams, caregiving, voter fraud (how to vote safely) and tele town hall phone calls. More information is available at

https://aarp.cvent.com/c/calendar/659778af-da64-4347-a798-483ffca9026

For questions, contact Riley Franco at (702) 218-2749.

Immunize Nevada Gearing up for Flu Season

For info on flu shots and other vaccines, go to www.immunizenevada.org

Boys Town Offers Parenting Classes Online

Virtual parenting classes are being offered by Boys Town, Las Vegas. The organization offers advice and tools to use at home. More info and registration at https://www.boystown.org/locations/nevada/Pages/csp-classes.aspx#form.

Agency Spotlight: Immunize Nevada

Community health workers Bren McLean and Kelly Wranik gave a presentation introducing the work being done by Immunize Nevada.

As an award-winning nonprofit made up of like-minded community members, Immunize Nevada is the state’s trusted resource for immunization and health. They work across the entire state, with an initial focus on Reno, Elko and Las Vegas, with a more recent focus on rural areas. They don’t do actual vaccines themselves but provide information, education and resources. They are the connection between the community and the various providers of immunizations.

Immunize Nevada’s job is to educate people about the diseases that vaccines are designed to prevent and how people can access them. There’s a lot of misinformation regarding the safety and usefulness of vaccines. “Natural living” isn’t enough to prevent diseases. One common misconception is that vaccines are only for babies, but they are actually often needed across one’s life span such as shingles and flu vaccines for adults.

Unfortunately, Nevada ranks low in a number of categories. Thirty six percent of toddlers are not up to date on their shots, and 49 percent of teens aren’t vaccinated against HPV. One reason is that since people move around a lot in Nevada, it’s difficult to keep vaccines updated. There is also a provider shortage in the state, which makes it difficult to get appointments.

Immunize Nevada strictly follows CDC recommendations and guidelines. They provide information to providers on best practices, deadlines and storage. Executive Director Peggy Parker works in advocacy on behalf of Nevada. Their staff provides testimony to legislators, information to the American Pediatric Association, monitors school districts and policy data and provides local tracking.

The more education and clinical outreach Immunize Nevada can do, the more chance they have to prevent diseases. They’re hoping to learn more about the needs in Lincoln County. They can then customize that information for each community, working with partners to share why vaccines are important.

Immunize Nevada does online clinical education coursework once per month (worth EU credits), and Immunization 101 coursework is also available. There are lots of toolkits for everyone, with free accessible resources on their website. They’ll be hosting a virtual annual conference this year, with scholarships available.

Although Immunize Nevada is a small team, they are a gateway to the next generation of public health workers. Interns and volunteers contributed over 4,500 hours of work. Immunize Nevada increased the vaccination rate for 19-30 month olds from 51 percent (in 2007) to 71 percent. They want to keep pushing the needle up on that.

You can join their efforts by spreading the word, getting up to date on your shots, following them on social media and reaching out. Please contact them at Bren@immunizenevada.org or (702) 666-4953.

Agency Spotlight: Rental Assistance Update from Nevada Rural Housing Authority

Katie Coleman from the Nevada Rural Housing Authority (NRHA) provided updates on the CARES Housing Assistance Program (CHAP). Nevada identified $30 million for rental assistance, and the NRHA received $5 million of that for the Rental Assistance Program. They have through Dec. 31 to spend these funds. Anyone who lost full or partial employment income due to COVID-19 is encouraged to apply. Assistance is based on a person’s county of residence, not income level. Money can also be used to retroactively cover rental expenses back to March.

The NRHA is responsible for getting these funds out to rural areas in all rural counties. The funds don’t cover mortgage or utility assistance, however, there are other resources for that. There are also resources to assist landlords and business owners. In addition, housing purchase assistance is available; they have a 2.5 percent loan rate available right now. Information and applications are available on their website, or via phone.

NRHA CARES Housing Assistance Program Info: https://nvrural.org/renter-services/covid/

NRHA’s Dedicated Lines for the CHAP: (775) 302-5090, Toll-Free: (833) 328-0288, or CovidHelp@NVRural.org.

NRHA Homeownership Program Info: https://nvrural.org/home-at-last/resources-for-partners/home-at-last-daily-rates/

Commercial Rental Assistance Program (CRAG) Info:

Contact Katie for more info and flyers/digital assets (web banners for your sites/social) at kcoleman@nvrural.org or text/call (775)781-0881.

Diabetes Prevention and Management Classes

The free online class “Diabetes Self-Management Program” begins Sept. 10. To register, email jess@nyecc.org. The CDC’s National Diabetes Prevention Program classes start Oct. 20. To register for Pahrump, please call LeeAnne at (775) 537-2323, or for Tonopah, please call Jess at (775) 482-6561.

County Small Business Grant Program (due 10/6/20)

Local governments in Nevada understand the challenges many small businesses in our communities are currently facing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, business closures and high unemployment. Eight counties across Nevada have partnered with the Nevada Association of Counties (NACO) to develop a grant program to support small businesses financially impacted by COVID-19. This grant program is being supported by federal CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds. Eligible businesses must be located in Douglas, Elko, Lincoln, Lyon, Nye, Storey, Washoe or White Pine Counties. For more info, visit http://www.nvnaco.org/programs/small-business-stabilization-grant-program/

The Alzheimer’s Association Online Programs on Dementia and Caregiving

To register or learn more, please go to www.alz.org/crf or call (800) 272-3900.

29th Annual Rural Nevada EMS Conference Moves Online

Free Zoom classes are being offered for all to take care of continuing education credits for the year. CPR renewal and skills check classes will be offered in person (limited to six per class). You must register for all classes separately in Eventbrite.

For registration info and questions, please contact Terri Smith at tsmith@med.unr.edu or Rosanna Gignac at rgignac23@yaho.com. Please visit the EMS Conference website for any updates to the schedule at https://med.unr.edu/statewide/rural-nevada-ems-conference. To receive direct updates join the listserve at http://eepurl.com/dmHDR9.

Mental Health First Aid Training (online or in-person with social distancing)

Zoom training for COVID-specific psychological first aid training will be offered Thursday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. In-person general mental health crisis training session offered Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at NyE Communities Coalition #32, 1020 E Wilson Road in Pahrump. For registration and more info, contact LeeAnn Luna at (775) 727-9970 x 204.

Free Online Training for Caregivers on Nutritional Supplements and Social Isolation

Topic #1: “Nutritional Supplements: Friend or Foe?” Topic #2: “Caregiving is Hard. Social Isolation Can Make it Even Harder.” Sept. 29, 2-4:15 p.m.; Nov. 16, 2-4:15 p.m.; Jan. 26, 9-11:15 a.m.; March 15, 9-11:15 a.m. Register online at https://bit.ly/3iOYnBX or contact Dolores Cox at dmwardcox@unr.edu or (775) 313-1469. (Instructions for the Zoom meeting will be sent via email after your registration is processed.)

These community resources and information are provided by the Lincoln County Coalition. The coalition facilitates communication and coordination between community leaders and stakeholders to help residents live healthy, safe and productive lives with a special focus on the prevention and reduction of youth substance abuse. To get involved, email contact@lccoalition.org.