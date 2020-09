This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

County Clerk Lisa Lloyd said her office is just about ready to handle the general election Nov. 3, one of the most unique in state history. Lloyd said Lincoln County will permit in-person voting at all the regular locations, as well as mail-in ballots for those who want them. “On election day, if you choose […]