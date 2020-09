This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

While COVID may have taken its toll on the country, some adventure seekers are still raring to get their tires muddy. The 36th annual 2020 Nevada Trail Ride is scheduled for Oct. 9-11 in Caliente. Originally planned for April, the three-day ride is lauded by Dirt Bike Magazine as “one of the best organized trail […]