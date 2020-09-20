Mary Katherine Ferguson, 69, passed away Friday September 11, 2020 in Caliente, NV. Mary Kay resided in Dubois, WY prior to moving to Caliente. Mary Kay was active with the VFW Auxiliary, having served in both Dubois and Caliente. Most of her adult life she was a home health caregiver. Many were recipients of her compassion that was also served with a heavy dose of her humor and wit. She enjoyed old time radio shows, crosswords, traveling, family history and most of all she loved her family.

Mary Kay is survived by her sister Sherry (George) Race of Riverton, WY; a brother Larry (Starla) Crouse of Sheridan, WY; two sons Christopher (Meta) Penwell of Cheshire, CT; David (Diane) Penwell of O’Fallon, ILL; two daughters Jennifer (John) Schmeltzer of Wentzville , MO.; and Beth Ferguson of Casper WY. 11 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. She is preceded in death by her father Stanley Crouse, Jr. and her mother Shirley Mae Crouse

Graveside services will be held 9 am Wednesday, September 16, 2020. In lieu of flowers, she would want you to save your money or do something good for someone who could use your help.