Wesley Amos Holt passed away on September 9, 2020. He was born May 14th, 1927 in St George, UT to James Amos Holt and Mary Jane Morris Holt. He was raised in Enterprise Utah. His senior year of high school, he with permission of his parents joined the Navy during World War 2. His mother gave his valedictorian speech at his high school graduation since he was in boot camp.

After he was released from active duty, he attended Dixie Junior College. He had many jobs during this time. He worked on the potato farms, raised quail to sell, and played the saxophone in many dance bands in Utah and Nevada. He met Dorothy Gottfredson while playing at a wedding dance. They were later married on Labor Day 1949 in Caliente, NV. They then went on to BYU to earn his degrees in physical education and zoology. He wanted to teach high school and coach basketball, but his father-in-law persuaded him to buy into the Gottfredson’s store business. Wes and Dot had four children and 1 foster daughter. Wes served as Bishop, Stake President, Patriarch and Temple Sealer in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Dorothy died at age 51 of cancer on Nov 6, 1981.

On Feb 20th, 1982, Wes married Charlene Rae Gardner Wadsworth. With Charlene’s five kids they became a family with ten children. Wes and Charlene served a mission in Thailand and one in Florida. They served in the St George temple for over 20 years. Wes was preceded in death by Dorothy and a son Steven Wesley Holt. He is survived by his wife Charlene Holt and nine children, Janet, Teri, Mark, Judy, Angie, Mike, Gordon, Les and James.

There will be a graveside service on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Conaway Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Caliente, Nevada. Arrangements are under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary.

