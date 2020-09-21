Labor Day Celebration winners announced

The winners of the various activities that took place at the Pioche Labor Day Celebration are as follows:

Horseshoes:

Saturday Singles division A – First place: Bill McGinnes; second place: Bobby Myers

Singles Division B – First place: KiKi Jarett; second place: Bill Locke

Singles Division C – First place: Joye Locke; second place: Lynn Wood

Sunday Doubles Division A – First place: Lorin Wilkin and Tyson Price; second place: Bobby Myers and Bill Locke

Doubles Division B – First place: KiKi Jarett and JB Shaughnessy; second place: Cliff Dickman and Eric Martin

Doubles Division C – First place: Kylea Lytle and Jamie Cole; second place: Lynn Wood and Joye Locke

Car Show:

Brody Triplett – Best truck

Bob Davis – Best classic car

Softball tournament:

Regulators – First place

Cornhole:

1st place – Brian Gardner and Taylor Ross

2nd place – McClain O’Connor and Larry Shinkle

Parade participants:

The theme this year was “Family Fun Time.”

Griffin Family – “Gone Fishing”

A&B Service – “You don’t have to hunt far for a good deal”

Charles and Madison Reifsnyder led the parade with the flag.

The organizers of Labor Day 2020 want to thank everyone that came out and had a good time, and they can’t wait to see you all again next year.