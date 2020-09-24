Fee-free day at Nevada State Parks Sept. 26

Nevada residents and visitors are invited to celebrate Nevada Public Lands Day on Saturday, September 26 with a “fee-free” day at Nevada’s State Parks. Park fees, including entrance, camping (Saturday night) and boating, where applicable, will be waived at state parks throughout Nevada.

Nevada Public Lands Day encourages Nevadans to discover the many exciting and affordable recreation opportunities right in their own backyards. “Nevada’s state parks offer an exciting line-up of outdoor opportunities,” said State Parks Administrator Bob Mergell. “For example, visitors can discover the rich history of the Ward Charcoal Ovens, tour a genuine ghost town at Berlin-Ichthyosaur or spend a relaxing afternoon fishing at Spring Valley.”

Visitors are reminded to please recreate responsibly while visiting a Nevada State Park.

Recreate locally and close to home.

Separate yourself and honor the social distance of others.

Avoid crowded parks and trailheads.

Wear a face covering or mask inside all Visitor Centers, Museums, Gift Shops, Park Offices or while outdoors when social distancing is not possible.

Avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people.

Limit interactions to members of your household.

Stay home when you’re sick.

Keep parks and facilities clean by following principles of Leave No Trace

Know and follow all current fire restrictions.

For more information, visit parks.nv.gov and follow @NVStateParks on Facebook.