This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

County Sheriff Kerry Lee reported a burglary suspect, believed to be involved in several burglaries in the Caliente area, was arrested Sunday afternoon a few miles south of Panaca in the fields east of U.S. Highway 93. Deputy Tyler Free said the suspect, 24-year-old Dennis Collier of Caliente, is accused of trespassing and burglarizing a […]