This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The fall junior rodeo season started last weekend and began at the arena in Alamo. Cindy Solis of Las Vegas said the rodeo was for kids ages three through 19. “It’s considered a rodeo rather than a gymkhana because they do livestock events like breakaway roping, team roping, calf tying, chute dogging, etc. Gymkhana doesn’t […]