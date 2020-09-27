Cleone Roberts Tennille

1925 – 2020

Our beloved mother, Cleone, passed away in Henderson, Nevada, on September 6 th , 2020 at the age of 95. Cleone was born on April 11 th , 1925 in Milford, Utah, the second child of George Blaine and Charlotte Melba Craw Roberts. She lived her early years in Minersville, Utah before her family moved to Pioche, Nevada. She attended school in Pioche and Lincoln County High School. Her mother died of cancer and her father of black lung (Silicosis) a few years apart when she was nine and thirteen years old, respectively. She and her older sister, Bonnie, then lived with their maternal grandmother Ellen May Banks Craw and her uncle Frank Craw in Pioche. Aunts Adleen Craw Walker and Therma Craw Garity also were there for the girls when their parents died.

In1941 she married Donald Bird and they had three children, Blaine, Terry and Sherry. At that

time, Donald was serving in the Navy and they moved around to Naval installations in Hawthorne, Nevada and Spokane, Washington before returning to Pioche after his discharge.

They later divorced.

In 1953 she met and married James B. Tennille Jr. (Jim) in Caliente, Nevada after his return from serving in the Army during the Korean War. They had three children, Charlotte, George and Buck, and worked the Tennille Family Cattle Ranch in Rainbow Canyon. Cleone also worked at the Allen’s Cash grocery store for several years. She and Jim traveled over the state attending all the children’s school activities and she was a Room Mother every year her children were in elementary school. Her children remember many neighborhood ladies sitting and visiting at her kitchen table while their mom gave hair permanents to her friends since there was not a beauty salon in town back then. She enjoyed working in her yard and grew beautiful flowers. She had countless friends and her love and kindness made a difference in many lives. She loved the fellowship she had at church with bible studies and weekly potlucks with her Circle of Gold friends, well into her nineties.

She is survived by her six children, Blaine Bird (Lorna) of Sandy, UT, Terry Bird (Joy) of

Pahrump, NV, Sherry Bird Morris of Elko, NV, Charlotte Tennille McCuin (John) of Reno, NV,

George Tennille (Lyn) of Las Vegas, NV and Buck Tennille of Caliente, NV. She is also survived by her thirteen grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren. Preceding her death were her siblings, Lorraine Roberts and Bonnie Cross. A Celebration of Life service will be held in Caliente, Nevada at a date yet to be determined due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Interment will be in the Odd Fellows Cemetery (IOOF) in Caliente.

Nothing loved is ever lost – and she was loved so much