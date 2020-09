This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Dear Dianna, The field next to us is used during the summer for a grazing spot for a bunch of cows. The farmer who owns the cows keeps the fence in disrepair and they end up wandering on to my land. I’ve owned my own cows before and I have a few animals now, so […]