This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

On Sept. 19, the NyE Communities Coalition (NyECC), in collaboration with the Lincoln County Coalition, helped members of the community to keep their children safe by offering a free car seat checkup. With the help of Safe Kids Worldwide, hundreds of seats were checked over the course of six hours, covering both the northern half […]