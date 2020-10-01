Dixie Bazil thank you and update

This past week, Dixie Bazil, wife of Trevor Bazil, who went missing earlier this summer, shared a heartfelt message with the Lincoln County Record. In it, she thanked the community and all of the people that have helped her family during these trying times. Bazil’s message follows:

Over the past several weeks, my family and I have been uplifted and cared for. We want to thank each of you from the bottom of our hearts. Many of you have searched for my husband, Trevor. What peace it is to have each of you out there searching so I could properly tend to my children during this difficult time. Lincoln County, we are so grateful to be living here. We couldn’t ask for better friends, and many of you are just like family.

Thank you, Lindsay Gonzales, (and so many of my dear friends) for heading up such a beautiful benefit dinner. Monetary donations have quite literally had me sobbing time and time again. I not only felt your love at the benefit dinner, but every single day since. Those who exhausted so many resources of their own free will to aid in the search for Trevor, I’m so grateful to you. The county has also poured resources and an extreme amount of money in to help the search. Shawn Frehner has helped carry a huge burden with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. She has also done many more things than I could possibly list. Thank you!

Haley Bazil, thank you for coordinating efforts to get the cadaver dogs and search people. I don’t know how we would have accomplished it without you!

Lindsay Gonzales has continued coordinating. Again, thank you! What a blessing, as so many of you are as well. If I could hug each volunteer, I would. Please know the depths of my gratitude.

The future may be unsure, but I do know that, with friends like you, I and my kids will be uplifted. This is a huge comfort. I’m thankful, especially now, to live in such a beautiful community, which has cared and continues to care so deeply for my little family.

Thank you for all your efforts on my family’s behalf and for Trevor. Thank you for your thoughtfulness, kindness and helping in any way and for the many prayers offered on our behalf. The many generous acts of so many people we can’t even begin to name all of you has been truly amazing.

I can peacefully say that I, and so many good people, have given 100 percent the past several weeks. I have hope that one day, all will be revealed. Nothing has gone as I had hoped or expected, but I know things happen for a reason and that Heavenly Father has a plan for all of us!

I love and appreciate each of you!

Love,

Dixie and kids.

The ongoing search for Trevor has been extensive and has included a variety of resources. While the searches have been focused on a few specific areas, clues as to Trevor’s whereabouts remain elusive. Multiple dogs teams have been brought into the search, but all of them have come up empty-handed. Drones and aerial searches have also been deployed, and while between the various resources they’ve been able to eliminate some areas and focus on others, nothing has thus far been effective at locating the missing Panaca man.