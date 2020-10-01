Drug abuse prevention events scheduled in the county

Several drug abuse prevention programs are reaching out to Lincoln County, with the following events happening in October.

Trac-B Exchange representatives will be in Alamo and Caliente on Oct. 5 and 19. They will be in Alamo from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Annex and in Caliente from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Lincoln County Conservation District.

The reps share information on Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) for Opioid Use disorder. MAT is the use of FDA-approved medication, in combination with counseling and behavioral therapies to provide a “whole-patient” approach to the treatment of substance use disorders.

For questions call Chelsi Cheatom at (866) 687-2879

An online Naloxone training is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 8 from 10 to 11 a.m. Naloxone is a medication used to reverse an opioid overdose. Registration is at https://forms.gle/HhejR3py5GuMP6jG8.

A Prescription Drug Take-Back day is happening in Caliente on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 12 to 2 p.m. a Great Basin Foods. This provides an opportunity to safely dispose of prescription drugs. For questions on this event, contact Hayley Gloeckner at hayley@nyecc.org or (775) 962-1087.