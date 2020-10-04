Linda Lee Dubovick

Linda Dubovick passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at home in Pioche Nevada.

Linda was known as Dube by her many friends. Linda was the daughter of William and Patricia Thomas. She was born in Missouri and grew up in Huntington Beach, California.

Linda was a free spirit with a keen sense of humor. She was a dedicated worker. She worked at many of the local businesses in Pioche. Her fondest memories were of the many years she worked as a dispatcher for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

She was preceded in death by her parents and only son Sean Regan. She was also preceded in death by her siblings Pete, William and Samantha Thomas.

She is survived by an Aunt Gladys Glendenning of Pioche and a niece Amanda Richards of Anchorage, Alaska. She is also survived by her husband of 26 years John Dubovick.

You will be missed Dube, but will always remain in our hearts. Rest in peace in the arms of the “Great Dispatcher”.