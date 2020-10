This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske on Sept. 21 announced a new tool to track mail-in ballots for the general election. As reported by KVVU-TV in Las Vegas, the free tool, which contacts users by email, phone or text, alerts voters when their ballot is mailed to them, when it’s received by the county and […]