This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

In a world of online retailers and free shipping, it’s important to remember the local businesses that keep our little community flush with everything from auto parts to farming supplies. You can find one of those stores in Caliente, on the other side of the tracks, where it has stood for nearly a century. While […]