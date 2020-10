The Lincoln County Chapter of RPEN (Representing Public Employees of Nevada) will hold its quarterly meeting on Oct. 17 at the Side Track Restaurant in Caliente. The meeting will begin at 12 p.m. and is open to all current and retired employees of the State. Our guest speaker will be Dr. Don Deever from the UNR Extension Office. If you are interested in attending, please RSVP to Pete Getker at 728-4610 by Oct. 14.