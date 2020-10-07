State health insurance exchange announces rates and available plans for 2021

Carson City – Nevada Health Link, announced the approved exchange health insurance rates for Plan Year 2021 at an increase of 4.2 percent.

An increase in finalized rates also means an increase in subsidies to help eligible Nevadans cover monthly premium costs. Nevada Health Link is the only place Nevadans can access federal financial assistance (subsidies) to help offset the costs of insurance, and four out of five applicants who purchase a plan through the Exchange are eligible for financial assistance (tax credits).

Open Enrollment Period (OEP) for Plan Year 2021 will run from November 1, 2020 through January 15, 2021, giving consumers an additional 30 days to enroll in a comprehensive health plan. Those who enroll by 11:59 p.m. on December 31, 2020 will have health insurance coverage effective January 1, 2021; those who enroll between January 1 and January 15 will have coverage effective February 1, 2021.

Nevada Health Link will offer up to 50 individual QHPs through five insurance carriers, including Health Plan of Nevada (HPN), SilverSummit (Ambetter) and Anthem HMO Co., returning carriers who offered plans on the Exchange last year. Two new carriers joining Nevada Health Link this year include Friday Health Plans and SelectHealth. The addition of new carriers increases the number of Qualified Health Plans to 50 this year, nearly doubling the previous open enrollment period.