Autumn art show runs through October at Lost City Museum in Overton

OVERTON — Artists of the Moapa Valley and the Moapa Valley Art Guild will showcase their work Oct. 2-31 at the Lost City Museum in Overton. The month-long show, which carries the themes of Southwest autumn and Halloween fun, will honor teacher and art instructor Max Bunnell, who founded the Moapa Valley Art Guild in 1959. Bunnell wanted the local community to have original works of art hanging in their homes; today, the Moapa Valley Art Guild encourages young artists by offering annual art scholarships.

The museum also will hold an outdoor crafts demonstration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24. Guests will create fall decorations out of paper. Social distancing will be practiced at this event: masks are required; and family groups are asked to stay together during the activity. Costumes are encouraged, but mouths and noses must be covered, following CDC guidelines.

Additionally, the Lost City Museum will be selling locally made pomegranate jelly beginning in late October. Proceeds will help fund the Moapa Valley Art Guild scholarship program.

The Lost City Museum actively engages people in understanding and celebrating Nevada’s natural and cultural heritage. It is one of seven museums managed by the Nevada Division of Museums and History and is an agency of the Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs. Lost City Museum is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The museum is at 721 S. Moapa Valley Blvd. in Overton. From Las Vegas, take Interstate 15 north to exit 93. Access also is available from Lake Mead National Recreation Area or Valley of Fire State Park. Admission is $5, free for children ages 17 and younger. Details: 702-397-2193, LostCityMuseum.org or visit Facebook.com/LostCityMuseum.