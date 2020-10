This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Nevada Senate District 19 includes all of Lincoln and a handful of other counties along the east side of Nevada. In the 2020 election, incumbent Republican Pete Goicoechea and Tiffany Seeback of the Independent American Party are vying against one another to secure the state senate seat. Goicoechea was raised in Eureka. He graduated from […]