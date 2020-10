This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

While national news is saturated with story after story on the presidential election, rural issues are being underrepresented in that coverage as usual. Here, the Record takes a brief look at the candidates and their positions on rural America. President Donald Trump’s main initiative for rural America is the Rural Prosperity Task Force, launched in […]