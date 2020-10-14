BLM Ely District Office selling Christmas tree-cutting permits

ELY – The Bureau of Land Management Ely District Office is making Christmas tree-cutting permits available to the public. Permits cost $4 each with a limit of 10 per purchaser. Due to COVID-19 restrictions for in-person sales, the public may purchase permits by telephone or email only.

The district office will accept requests through Friday, Dec. 11. Credit and debit cards will be accepted by calling the office at 775-289-1800. Office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Email requests to blm_nv_ely_do_otc_sales@blm.gov Email requests should include a name and daytime contact number. Allow one week for processing.

Christmas trees may be harvested on all BLM-administered lands except those designated wilderness and wilderness study areas. The Ely (District) Resource Management Plan also prohibits Christmas tree harvesting in the Blue Mass, Highland Range, Lower Meadow Valley Wash, Mount Irish, Shoshone Ponds and Swamp Cedar areas of critical environmental concern. Only pinion-pine, juniper and white fir may be harvested. The cutting of all other trees is prohibited.