Nevada Health Link encourages consumers to ‘window shop’ insurance plans in advance of open enrollment

CARSON CITY – Nevada Health Link invites consumers to start “window shopping” starting Oct. 1 for health insurance plans ahead of the Open Enrollment Period which runs from Nov. 1, 2020 through Jan. 15, 2021. Health plans offered through Nevada Health Link are ideal for Nevadans who don’t qualify for Medicare or Medicaid but still need financial assistance; those who don’t have employee-sponsored health insurance, including independent contractors and gig workers; and anyone seeking health plans.

Consumers can browse between 50 different plans – all of them Qualified Health Plans that cover the ten essential health benefits mandated by the Affordable Care Act (ACA) offered through five insurance carriers. This year, Health Plan of Nevada (HPN), SilverSummit (Ambetter) and Anthem HMO Co are returning carriers, while Friday Health Plans and SelectHealth are new carriers joining Nevada Health Link. The addition of new carriers increases the number of Qualified Health Plans to 50 this year, nearly doubling the previous open enrollment period.

All 50 plans are available to Nevada residents in Clark County and Nye County from all five insurance carriers

45 plans are available in Washoe County from HPN, SilverSummit, Anthem HMO Co. and Friday Health Plans

35 plans are available in Carson City and rural counties Churchill, Douglas, Elko, Esmeralda, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, Lincoln, Lyon, Mineral, Pershing, Storey and White Pine from SilverSummit, Anthem HMO Co. and Friday Health Plans

Six carriers will offer 21 Qualified Dental Plans to Nevada residents statewide. They include Alpha, EMI, Delta, Liberty, Best and Rocky Mountain

The opportunity to window shop will allow consumers, both existing and new, the chance to preview all 2021 plans, while exploring details about monthly premiums, deductibles, out-of-pocket costs, co-payments and coinsurance amounts. Most importantly, consumers can get a general idea of how much federal financial assistance (subsidies) they may be eligible to receive once enrollment begins. Nevada Health Link is the only place consumers can access subsidies to help offset the costs of insurance. Last year, four out of five applicants who purchased a plan through the Exchange were eligible for financial assistance (tax credits). Consumers who recently lost their job or had a change in income may also be eligible to receive more subsidy assistance to help pay for their health plans, and therefore, should contact Nevada Health Link rather than canceling their health insurance plans.

“We are pleased to once again offer consumers an early preview of our health insurance plans for the coming year and encourage everyone to visit Nevada Health Link to determine the best plan for themselves, their families and their budget,” said Heather Korbulic, executive director, Silver State Health Insurance Exchange. “This is our second year operating as a State Based Exchange, and we continue to take pride in the consumer-friendly functionality of our online marketplace. We know that health insurance is complicated and that’s why we have enrollment professionals who speak multiple languages readily available to assist consumers via phone or online for those who prefer totally contactless enrollment, or in-person for those who prefer that option. No one, regardless of age, income or health status, should be without insurance, especially given that financial assistance is available for those who qualify.”