NDOT launches redesigned customer service portal

CARSON CITY – In celebration of National Customer Service Week beginning Oct. 5, the Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing a new on-line customer service portal providing enhanced access to Nevada highway information through the nevadadot.com website.

By logging onto nevadadot.com and selecting “Help” on the right, users can access the following services and information:

On-line chat for instantaneous on-line highway information

Call back request function to request a call back

Customer inquiries are routed to one of approximately 65 NDOT staff subject matter experts, based on subject matter, for direct and timely response

Answers to frequently-asked highway questions including roadway construction, maintenance, signage and links to business services such as roadway accessibility feedback forms, over-dimensional vehicle permits, public records and other business services

NDOT receives approximately 2,000 customer interactions a month, from highway reports to business permitting and inquiries. The customer service portal will streamline a previously manual process involving highway report forms, as well as e-mail and phone communication, to offer seamless customer service within one platform. The new site is also anticipated to reduce staff time and enhance efficiency.

“Ultimately, we want to keep everyone on our transportation system safe and connected,” NDOT customer service manager Debbie Binggeli explained. “This new avenue for state transportation information is one additional resource to ultimately help keep Nevada families and travelers safe and more informed on the road, and to enhance the public service that is at the heart of what we do.”Customer service inquiries can also still be made by dialing (775) 888-7000. NDOT also continues to offer 24/7 road conditions by dialing 511 or logging onto www.nvroads.com.