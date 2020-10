This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

It’s been a little over a year since the Storm Area 51 event threatened to overwhelm rural Lincoln County, in particular, the remote town of Rachel on State Route 375, the famed “Extraterrestrial Highway.” In the current analysis, Storm Area 51 was a flop. Even E.T. himself did not show up, nor did the thousands […]