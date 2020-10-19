Community Info and Resources

Info Sessions on Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) for Opioid Use Disorder

Come meet with representatives of Trac-B Exchange to discuss medication assisted treatment (MAT) for opioid use disorder. MAT is the use of FDA-approved medications, in combination with counseling and behavioral therapies, to provide a whole-patient approach to the treatment of substance use disorders. Sessions will be held Oct. 5 and 19 in Alamo and Caliente and Panaca. Alamo’s sessions will be held at the Lincoln County Annex from 9 until 11 a.m. Caliente’s session will be at the LC Conservation District office from 12 until 2 p.m. Panaca’s will be held at the Town Center from 3 until 5 p.m. For questions, call Chelsi Cheatom at (866) 687-2879.

Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Oct. 24

Turn in your unused or expired medications for safe disposal Saturday, Oct. 24 from 12-2 p.m. at the Caliente Great Basin Foods parking lot. For more info, contact Hayley Gloeckner at hayley@nyecc.org or (775) 962-1087.

Free Youth Mental Health First Aid Course, Saturday, Nov. 7

Youth Mental Health First Aid teaches a five-step action plan to offer initial help to young people showing signs of mental illness or who are in crisis. The plan connects youth with appropriate professionals, peers or self-help care. Anyone can take the eight-hour Youth Mental Health First Aid course, but it is ideally designed for adults who work with young people. This free training will be held Saturday, Nov. 7 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (lunch on your own) at NyE Communities Coalition RM #32, 1020 E Wilson Road in Pahrump. For more information or to register, contact LeeAnn Luna at leeann@nyecc.org or (775) 727-9970 ext. 204.

Diabetes Prevention and Management Classes

The free online class “Diabetes Self-Management Program” is being offered 3-4 p.m. Oct. 20 and 27; Nov. 3, 10, 17 and 24; and Dec. 1, 8 and 15. To register, email jess@nyecc.org. The CDC’s National Diabetes Prevention Program classes start Oct. 20. To register for Pahrump, call LeeAnne at (775) 537-2323, or for Tonopah, call Jess at (775) 482-6561.

Job Opportunities for New Grads

The Nevada Statewide Coalition Partnership is recruiting fall members to serve in northern and southern Nevada. All members will be trained as community health workers, as well as in nutritional education, CPR and mental health first aid. These members will focus on strengthening their local communities through direct service opportunities. Members will work to disseminate health education information related to nutrition, physical wellness and diabetes prevention. Members will serve at community coalitions, food banks, homeless shelters, schools and health centers. The 900-hour half-time position offers a $7,559 living allowance spread throughout the term, and the Eli Segal Award is $3,097.50.

This is a service opportunity that will allow members to develop skills related to systems development, resource connections, educational outreach and case management, among others. After references are verified, candidates will be interviewed by site supervisors and the program director before selection.

Experience with AmeriCorps program basics and community health work is preferred.

For more information, please contact Brittni Almaraz, substance misuse specialist, at brittni@nyecc.org or (775) 727-9970 ext. 303.

Or contact Charlotte (Charli) Bruce at charlotte@nyecc.org or (775) 727-9970 ext. 212.

Car Seat Event a Success

The car seat event was very successful, with close to $3,000 worth of car seats given out in Caliente and Alamo, as well as inspections and fittings for proper use and safety. For information on the car seat program, contact Hayley Gloeckner at hayley@nyecc.org or (775) 962-1087.

Naloxone Training

An online Naloxone training was offered to EMS and education personnel in the county Oct. 8. Naloxone is a medication used to reverse an opioid overdose. If interested in being trained on Naloxone, contact Brittni Almaraz at (775) 727-9970 ext. 303 or brittni@nyecc.org.

Various Programs and Services Available Through NyECC

The NyE Communities Coalition provides a variety of programs benefiting Lincoln County. Learn more at https://nyecc.org. Questions can be directed to Albert Bass at (775) 727-9970 or albert@nyecc.org.

LC Workforce Accepting Enrollment

The LC Workforce currently has 20 openings for youth ages 18-25 to enroll for opportunities in work experience, training and help getting diplomas. The program places local young people with local businesses and covers 100 percent of the participants’ pay. There are also 20 openings for the adult program (26+) for opportunities with local businesses hiring through an on- the-job training program, which provides a 50 percent reimbursement to participating businesses. In addition, the Betsy Whipple Vineyard is offering positions in winemaking. Training provided. Please contact Heather Bailey for details at (435) 669-3466 or hbailey.lcworkforce@gmail.com.

Lincoln County Adult Education Programs

Lincoln County School District Adult Education and Distance Education offers free classes for adults to earn their diplomas. Learn more by contacting Cherry Florence at cflorence@lcsdnv.com.

Free Flu Shots Provided

Free flu shots were provided drive-thru style at the Panaca Fire Station. For questions on vaccinations available through Public Health, contact Nicole Rowe, community health nurse, at (775) 962-8086 or nrowe@health.nv.gov.

Community Day of Prayer

A nondenominational Community Day of Prayer event will be held at Rose Park in Caliente Nov. 1 at 2 p.m. More information will be provided soon. Questions can be directed to Lisa Carter at (702) 505-3752 or cartercrew3752@gmail.com.

Don’t Forget to Get Your Flu Shot

Immunize Nevada is gearing up for flu season. When you get your flu shot, take a selfie, tag Immunize Nevada and share on social media to help remind others. You can also follow “Protect NV 4777” to receive vaccination reminders.

For information on flu shots and other vaccines, go to www.immunizenevada.org. The website also provides a downloadable flu kit for businesses and health-care professionals, as well as free material available to hang in your office.

AARP Nevada Offers Online Services

AARP continues to offer free webinars on Medicare, caregiving, veterans services and fraud and scams. Register at http://aarp.cvent.com/AARPNevadaCalendar.

Agency Spotlight: “AARP and Voter Engagement”

Barry Gold gave a presentation on AARP’s “I’m In” campaign on voter engagement, which is designed to make sure everyone’s voice is heard. They are fighting to protect not just people who are 50+ but all voters.

Everyone knows older adults vote: In 2016, 53 percent of voters were 50-plus, and in 2018 it was almost 60 percent. In 2020 it will be even more. It’s really important that people get out and vote. It’s all about making all voices heard.

All active registered voters will automatically receive an absentee/mail-in ballot (same thing). An “active registered voter” is different from just a “registered voter” in that the voter has voted in recent elections. Voter status can be confirmed on the Secretary of State (SOS) website. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and returned in the envelope provided. No stamp necessary. Signature verification is required.

There is a postcard from the USPS that states a mail-in ballot must be requested and a stamp provided, but these things are not true in Nevada for active voters. To find out where the ballot drop-off locations are, or for in-person locations, go to the SOS website. Early voting starts Oct. 17.

For more info, visit aarp.org/election2020 or aarp.org/nvvotes.

Sign up for action alerts at action.aarp.org

Any organization that would like a presentation on voting safely and securely, or for any other questions, contact Barry Gold at bgold@aarp.org (702) 938-3236.

Local election questions should be directed to county clerk Lisa Lloyd at (775) 962-8077.

Agency Spotlight: “Journey to Recovery”

Michelli Kaltsas gave a presentation on “Journey to Recovery,” which seeks to help clients recover from addiction, mental illness and hopelessness in Lincoln County. Services they provide include therapy, counseling, medication management, DUI, telehealth and telemedicine. Everyone on the team is licensed.

Dr. LeeAnne Taylor also spoke on how COVID-19 has forced people to adapt, and some of the changes may be permanent. Use of telemedicine has increased dramatically, and is expected to be a much bigger part of health care (and health-training licensure) in the future. Telemedicine offers general benefits, particularly for rural populations.

Journey to Recovery is seeking to expand its services to rural Nevada, including in Lincoln County. Those who have questions on their program can contact Michelli Kaltsas at (702) 680-3366 or journeytorecovery@gmail.com.

These community resources and information are provided by the Lincoln County Coalition. The coalition facilitates communication and coordination between community leaders and stakeholders to help residents live healthy, safe and productive lives with a special focus on the prevention and reduction of youth substance abuse. To get involved, email contact@lccoalition.org.