Sheriff’s office receives grant to promote traffic safety

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has received a $31,000 grant from the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety to support the sheriff’s office participation in Joining Forces’ traffic safety campaigns during the coming year.

Joining Forces is a high-visibility, multi-jurisdictional statewide effort to increase safety on Nevada’s roads by increasing enforcement and awareness of traffic laws. The goal is to reduce crashes and save lives by focusing on impaired driving, distracted driving, seat belts, speed and pedestrian safety.

Thanks to this grant, the sheriff’s office will be able to team up with other area jurisdictions for a number of Joining Forces events from Oct. 2020 through Sept. 2021. Law enforcement personnel will continue to enforce traffic safety laws year-round as part of their commitment to reduce crashes and save lives. Whether you’re the driver, a passenger or a pedestrian, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reminds everyone to make safety a top priority.