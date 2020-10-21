Two new businesses welcomed to Caliente

Saturday, Oct. 3 was a big day for the Lincoln County Authority of Tourism (LCAT).

With family, friends and community, Alisha Everett celebrated the grand opening of Whistlestop Salon in Caliente with a ribbon cutting.

“Everett has brought us a beautiful new beauty salon, with a special surprise for the little ones that come for service,” LCAT Vice President Sherry Pattinson said.

During one of their first events, Rhea and Kevin Roberts cut the red ribbon for the opening of Baubee’s Barn, Lincoln County’s new wedding and events venue.

“They have constructed a truly beautiful and welcoming venue in Carrigan Estates,” Pattinson said. “Both businesses are welcomed as Lincoln County Ambassadors.”