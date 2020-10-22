Initial unemployment claims tick up in the second week of October

CARSON CITY – Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) show initial claims for unemployment insurance (UI) totaled 7,941 for the week ending Oct. 3, up 416 claims, or 5.5 percent, compared to last week’s total of 7,525 claims. Through the week ending October 3, there have been 710,347 initial claims filed in 2020, 688,695 of which have been filed since the week ending March 14.

Continued claims, which represent the current number of insured unemployed workers filing weekly for unemployment insurance benefits, fell for the eighth consecutive week to 173,629, a decline of 16,984 claims, or 8.9 percent, from the previous week’s total of 190,613. This is the fewest continued claims since the report week ending April 4 when there were 131,121 claims filed.

Lincoln County recorded eight initial unemployment claims for the week ending Oct. 3 and 45 continued claims. Initial claims are up from two the previous week and continued claims are down from 51.

Nevada’s insured unemployment rate, which is the ratio of continued claims in a week to the total number of jobs covered by the unemployment insurance system (also known as covered employment), fell by 1.25 percentage points to 12.5 percent. It should be noted that the calculation of the insured unemployment rate is different from that of the state’s total unemployment rate.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, which provides up to 46 weeks of benefits for the self-employed, 1099 contract workers, and gig workers saw 9,439 initial claims filed in the week ending October 3, a decrease of 1,759, or 15.7 percent, from last week’s total of 11,198. Through the week ending October 3, 483,572 PUA initial claims have been filed.

PUA continued claims totaled 94,559 in the week ending October 3, a decline of 1,270, or 1.3 percent, from the previous week’s revised total of 95,829. Weekly PUA continued claims are now reported by the benefit week claimed. This follows the reporting procedure for regular continued claims and allows us to understand the number of unemployed workers filing weekly for PUA benefits.

Nevada’s Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program, which provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits, saw 50,782 claims filed in the week, an increase of 13,436 claims from a week ago. PEUC claims are expected to increase as large groups of regular program filers exhaust their regular unemployment benefits.

Nevada’s State Extended Benefit (SEB) program, which provides up to 20 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted both their regular unemployment benefits and PEUC program benefits, saw 4,589 claims filed in the week, an increase of 443 claims from a week ago.

Nationally, the advance figure for unadjusted regular initial claims was, 804,307 an increase of 5,312 claims from the previous week. The national insured unemployment rate for the week ending September 26 was 7.5 percent, a 0.7 percentage point decline from the previous week’s rate. The national rate is reported with a one-week lag.

Unemployment filing is available at http://ui.nv.gov/css.html or (888) 890-8211. Claimants are encouraged to file online, if possible.

For Nevada workers who are self-employed, 1099 contract workers, and gig workers, Nevada’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program (PUA) is available. For further information regarding the PUA program visit detr.nv.gov/pua#. Individuals can file online at www.employnv.gov or call the PUA Call Center at (800) 603-9681.Employers and individuals who believe they have been a victim of unemployment fraud, can file a report with the agency by visiting www.detr.nv.gov and selecting the Fraud Reporting Form on the left under “Quick links.”