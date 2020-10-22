Nevada putting on ‘Flu Shot Challenge’

CARSON CITY – This year, receiving a flu vaccination is more important than ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevada legislators are challenged to support an increase in flu vaccinations for constituents in respective state Senate districts.

“Getting a flu shot is a simple way for Nevadans to protect themselves and their families from the flu virus. My wife, Kathy, and I have already gotten our flu shots because we want to ensure that we stay healthy during flu season as we continue to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. “I am pleased to see Nevada’s lawmakers join me in the healthy challenge to encourage all Nevadans to get their flu shot by Nevada Day.”

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that everyone 6 months of age and older get the flu vaccine every year, as the flu is a contagious respiratory disease that can lead to serious illness, hospitalization, or even death. Flu vaccines have been given to millions of Americans for more than 50 years, and research shows that people who get the flu vaccine are less likely to get the flu, be hospitalized or even die from the flu. Flu vaccination also reduces the need to go to a doctor’s office, urgent care or hospital, freeing up resources to care for COVID-19 patients.

The goal of the Legislative Flu Shot Challenge is to surpass the numbers from 2019 flu season, using public outreach and education to encourage as many Nevadans as possible to get their flu vaccine by Nevada Day.

“This season more than ever, flu shots are essential for individual and public health. I hope everyone takes advantage of the numerous opportunities to get a flu shot this year. I know my family and I will certainly be getting ours,” said state Sen. Ben Kieckhefer, who represents Senate District 16.

“I’m proud to join my colleagues in the Legislature and Nevadans across the state in getting a flu shot this year. Getting a flu shot is quick, easy and painless and will help protect Nevadans and their families,” said state Sen. Yvanna Cancela, who represents Senate District 10. “I encourage all the residents of Senate District 10 – and across the state – to help protect our state and get their flu shot by Nevada Day.”

Ways to participate include:

Take a #FluShotSelfie and tag #ProtectNV, #SleeveUp and @immunizenv.

Communicate with others about the importance of preventing flu during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Share upcoming immunization clinics listed on the immuizenevada.org/calendar.

Legislative districts have been grouped with one senator and two members of the Assembly. By Nevada Day, which Nevada Senate District will have the highest flu immunization rate and the most improved flu immunization rate over the 2019-2020 flu season?

Based on doses entered in Nevada WebIZ, the winning districts will be recognized during National Influenza Vaccination Week at Immunize Nevada’s virtual Big Shots event on Dec. 11, 2020.

Information on the flu and the flu vaccine can be found at www.nvflufighter.org. For more information about Immunize Nevada and its mission to ensure that people across Nevada can access vaccines, health care, and other resources they need to stay healthy, visit www.immunizenevada.org.