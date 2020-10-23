Downwinders clinic holding public meetings in county

The RESEP (Radiation Exposure Screening and Education Program) clinic from Dixie Regional Medical Center will be holding public informational meetings in several Nevada and Southern Utah towns/cities on October 28 & 29. These meetings are to inform the public that the RECA law is set to expire in July 2022.

The term Downwinder is used to describe the more than 60,000 people who were exposed to radioactive fallout in southern Utah during the nuclear testing at the Nevada Test Site. Local residents are encouraged to come have their questions answered about the program and its requirements. Information will be given about the RECA compensation ($50,000 for qualifying downwinders) and its scheduled expiration. Applications and information will be available to get anyone who qualifies started on the compensation process.

Meetings will be held at the following dates and sites:

Wednesday, October 28, 2020 Caliente, NV City Chambers Rm, 100 Depot Ave, 4:00-5:00pm (NV time)

Wednesday, October 28, 2020 Panaca, NV Town Hall, 1050 Main Street, 6:00-7:00pm (NV time)

Wednesday, October 28, 2020 Pioche, NV Town Hall, 345 Main Street, 8:00-9:00 (NV time)

Thursday, October 29, 2020 Santa Clara, UT Town Banquet Rm, 2603 Santa Clara Dr, 6:00-7:00pm (UT)

Thursday, October 29, 2020 Veyo, UT Water Department Bldg, 176 S. Spanish Trail Dr, 8:00-9:00pm (UT)

Qualifying cancers include:

▪ Leukemia

▪ Multiple Myeloma

▪ Lymphomas, other than Hodgkin’s

Primary cancers of the:

Pharynx, small intestine, salivary gland, brain, stomach, urinary bladder, colon, thyroid, pancreas, female or male breast, esophagus, bile ducts, liver, gall bladder, lung and ovary.

All local residents are welcome to attend.

Social distancing will be followed – please wear a face covering. Masks will be available.

Plan to come early as we may need to restrict attendance to ensure social distancing and obey local health department regulations.