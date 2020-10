This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

A plume of black smoke rose into the skies above Pioche Oct. 17 as a small apartment caught fire early in the morning. The apartment was part of the housing complex on the north end of town. The residents were not home when the blaze started and there were no injuries, but the incident caused […]