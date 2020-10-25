Bonita “Bonnie” Meehan (Nee Hall) passed away May 31, 2020. Bonnie was born in Blackfoot, Idaho, April 26, 1936 to Jarvey Everett Hall and Stella Molly (Rose) Hall. She had resided in Las Vegas the past 66 years. Preceded in death by her daughter, Racayle. Her surviving children are daughters Lazanne Speelman, Lisa (Mike) Whitsett and son, James R. Owens, Jr. and with 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren with 11 nieces and nephews. Her surviving siblings are sisters Shirley (Jim) Orr, Tawny Lynn Humpherys, brothers Theon (Tami) Hall and Jerry Dean Windle. Bonnie was retired from her 30-year career as a Las Vegas Hotel & Casino Resort dealer. She also enjoyed spending time at her rural properties in Sandy Valley and Alamo, Nevada. She was very witty and loved to laugh. There will only be private family memory services. Donations may be made in Bonnie’s name to the National Wildlife Federation.