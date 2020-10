This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Students from Pahranagat Valley High School held their own private junior-senior prom Saturday Oct. 17. The evening was organized by local parents and held outdoors at a private residence in Alamo with all statewide mandated current safety protocols being observed. Prior to the event, students attended the usual Spirit Week activities that are normally associated […]