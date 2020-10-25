Shirley Marie Miller, of Caliente, Nevada, passed away in her sleep on October 17, 2020 at Brookdale Living Facility in Cedar City, Utah. She was 85 years old and spent the last several years in a memory care unit dealing with dementia.

Shirley lost her husband, Milo, 5 years ago from cancer, and she is survived by her son, Ricky, and grandchildren, Jessica and Kyle. Shirley was a giving mother to her family, friends, and community.

Shirley supported Milo in his 29-year career in the US Air Force, and raised their son in a loving home in Las Vegas. She worked as a slot auditor for the Dunes Hotel and Casino until they moved to Caliente in 1990. Her work with the community earned her a lifetime member of the Eastern Star when she was younger and VFW Auxiliary while in Caliente. She spent several years helping families through the Caliente Senior Center.

Shirley was fighting early onset dementia at which time she moved to Cedar City. While at Brookdale, she used her lifelong love of others to console patients and those around her. She always helped staff and patients through her tenderness and the smile in her heart. Through it all, her true soul showed through with her love of others, and giving all she could to comfort those around her.

A special thank you to the Brookdale Assisted Living Memory Care Center, Caliente VFW, and a special thank you to the Caliente Community for the support and caring shown to the family

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10:00 am at Southern Nevada Mortuary in Caliente, Nevada. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:30-10:30 am at the Mortuary. Interment will be in the Conaway Veterans Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.sumorturary.com.