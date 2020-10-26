Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

A family member of mine recently asked why I would be voting for President Trump at the upcoming election, and here is what I told her:

I love and appreciate President Trump. As soon as he took office after being elected in 2016, he promptly went about doing what he promised he would do in his campaign. (It has been since Ronald Reagan that we had a president who actually followed through on his campaign promises.) It isn’t easy, but President Trump is building the wall that he said he would build. He immediately gave tax cuts to help jump start the economy, an economy that was in the middle of the slowest recovery since the Great Depression thanks to Obama’s policies. He has done away with a lot of regulations in an effort to make it easier for business owners to do business, and he has made our trade with China a lot easier. For the first time in my lifetime, our nation isn’t relying on oil from the Middle East, thanks to President Trump.

I love having a President who is proud of our heritage and who doesn’t apologize for our greatness. This country is great because of our Constitution and our great Christian heritage and our great Founding fathers and their dedication to our liberty and freedom. It’s really nice to have a President who loves our country and the opportunities it gives us. It doesn’t guarantee that we will all be rich, but it gives us the opportunity if we are willing to work hard and make a plan and not give up. We need this opportunity and protect our freedoms.

Thanks,

Keith A. Pearson

Vote to keep our country great.