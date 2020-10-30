Early voting ends today, four polling places available on Nov. 3

Election Day looms large as polls throughout the nation close Nov. 3.

In Lincoln County, the final day for early voting is today, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m until 6 p.m. at the county courthouse in Pioche.

Early voting is breaking records in the United States, with over 75 million votes cast as of Oct. 28.

Approximately 450 people in the county have voted early, which the clerk’s office indicated is about normal for the area.

On election day, there will be four options available to cast a ballot – the Alamo Annex, Caliente City Hall, Panaca Town Center and the county courthouse in Pioche. All of these locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Nov. 3.

