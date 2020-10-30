First county resident dies from COVID-19

The first death from COVID-19 has been reported in Lincoln County.

Grover C. Dils Medical Center made the announcement the afternoon of Oct. 28.

“It is with heavy hearts that we must report the loss of a county resident due to COVID-19,” a statement on Facebook read. “The patient was hospitalized at the time of passing and was over 85 years of age but had no other underlying conditions. Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.”

Along with this loss, the hospital reported on the most recent case numbers in the county. There are currently 22 active cases, along with 31 recovered, making the grand total for Lincoln County 53 positive COVID-19 cases. The breakdown of where these cases are:

Alamo – 2

Caliente – 28

Panaca – 12

Pioche – 8

Other – 3

So far, these patients are quarantined and doing well, and hospital officials hope that many of these cases will be resolved soon.

Community testing for COVID-19 is available Monday through Friday from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m. at both the Alamo and Caliente clinics. Patients are asked to contact their local clinic to make an appointment. Testing is done in the clinic parking lots. Just watch for the orange cones. This is open to all community members who wish to be tested. Results are typically received within 48 hours but are subject to the volume the lab is processing.

“We must continue to stress the importance of social distancing, and proper hand hygiene,” the hospital stated. “Be sure to wear your mask whenever in public. If at any time you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, it is imperative that you stay home, away from others. If symptoms are severe please call one of our clinics or the hospital.”

Residents are asked to watch for the following symptoms:

Shortness of breath

Cough

Sore throat

Fever

Loss of taste/smell

Headache

Body aches

Loss of appetite

Congestion

Nausea/vomiting

Diarrhea

Those who need to be seen in the clinic or emergency room are asked to call ahead.

Any questions can be directed to:

Grover C. Dils Medical Center: (775) 726-3171

Caliente Clinic: (775) 726-3121

Alamo Clinic: (775) 725-3364

COVID-19 reporting questions can go to admin@gcdmc.org.